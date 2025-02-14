Houston Texans Projected to Make Bold Move in Free Agency
The Houston Texans will look to make a few moves this offseason that take them to the next step of their pursuit of a championship.
During the 2024 season, the Texans were able to overcome some key injuries to win the AFC South division. They also won their Wild Card playoff matchup before falling in the Divisional round.
Even though they didn't achieve their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl this season, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about Houston. With the right moves this offseason, the Texans could very well end up being a team to watch and a possible contender in 2025.
One of the big question marks surrounding the team entering the offseason is the wide receiver position.
Tank Dell is out indefinitely following the leg injury that he suffered late in the year. Stefon Diggs will be a free agent and is coming off of a torn ACL.
What will Houston do with Diggs? Do they re-sign him and take a gamble on him returning to elite form? Or, do they move on and look elsewhere for wide receiver help?
Nick Villano of FanSided has predicted that the Texans will end up re-signing Diggs this offseason and bringing him back to be the No. 1 wideout for C.J. Stroud.
Bringing Diggs back makes a lot of sense. Stroud has been vocal about wanting his wideout back in town in 2025.
In the eight games he was able to play before going down with the torn ACL, Diggs ended up catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He was productive in his short time on the field.
Houston will need to make a choice. Diggs returning to the Texans seems to be a very good possibility, but no one truly knows at this point in time.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Houston chooses to do when free agency arrives.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Lose Star Free Agent to Detroit Lions
READ MORE: Former Houston Texans Superstar Predicted to Land with Chargers
READ MORE: Houston Texans Should Target Dynamic Big Ten Star
READ MORE: Texans Projected to Land Dynamic Stefon Diggs Replacement
READ MORE: Cooper Kupp Update Could Bode Well for Houston Texans