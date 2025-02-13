Former Houston Texans Superstar Predicted to Land with Chargers
The NFL offseason is almost upon us and the Houston Texans are expected to head into it with an aggressive approach.
While the focus of the fan base is completely on the current team, there are still many who like to track former stars. DeAndre Hopkins is the biggest former star still playing at a high level in the NFL.
Hopkins will hit the open free agency market this offseason. There has been some speculation about the Texans considering a reunion with him. However, a new prediction would have him heading to another AFC West team.
After playing and losing in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hopkins will be an intriguing option for wide receiver needy teams in free agency. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team has predicted that Hopkins will end up betraying the Chiefs and sign with the rival Chargers in free agency.
"Consider that Mahomes targeted receivers outside of the numbers only 34.2 percent of his attempts in 2024 compared to Herbert's mark of 41.2 percent, and it's easy to see there are better opportunities for Hopkins under Jim Harbaugh," Valentino wrote.
"It'd also be wise to go somewhere with less competition for those targets, and the Chargers have arguably the worst receiving unit in the NFL."
There are better free agent wide receivers available, but Hopkins will be great for his price tag. He is still more than capable of making an impact and has made it clear that he wants to continue his playing career.
During the 2024 NFL season, Hopkins totaled 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers would be a welcome addition for Justin Herbert and Los Angeles.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Houston ends up doing this offseason. Fans will also be watching to see where Hopkins goes.
Seeing the Texans reunite with Hopkins would be an awesome story, but no one should expect that at this point in time.
