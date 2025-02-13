Houston Texans Projected to Lose Star Free Agent to Detroit Lions
The Houston Texans are heading into the NFL offseason with a few major needs and some tough decisions to make.
One of the biggest decisions that needs to be made revolves around star veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. After acquiring him in a big trade last offseason, the Texans opted not to sign him to an extension at the time.
Diggs played in eight games in 2024 before going down with a season-ending torn ACL. Now, he's set to hit the open free agency market.
Some believe that Houston should bring him back for C.J. Stroud, while others expect the team to let him walk. At this point in time, there is no telling what the Texans are going to do.
That being said, a new projection has come in that would see Diggs leave Houston to join a serious NFC contender.
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team has predicted that Diggs will end up landing with the Detroit Lions in free agency.
"Detroit would make a lot of sense if Houston moved on. During the last couple of years, the Lions have made do with several random receivers as their third option, including Tim Patrick and Josh Reynolds," Valentino wrote. "Diggs is a little different than both of those guys because he wins underneath more than being a splash play hunter, but Detroit may want a steady option without Ben Johnson making everything work cohesively."
During the eight games he played in 2024, Diggs ended up catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. They weren't huge numbers, but they were solid.
It will be interesting to see what the Texans decide to do this offseason. Bringing Diggs back is something that Stroud has been open about wanting to see. But, does Houston think he can be an elite No. 1 again, especially coming off of a torn ACL?
There are a lot of questions that need to be answered. Deciding what to do with Diggs will be one of the bigger storylines of the Houston offseason.
