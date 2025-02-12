Texans Projected to Land Dynamic Stefon Diggs Replacement
One of the biggest questions the Houston Texans are facing in the upcoming NFL offseason is about the future of veteran star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
After pulling off a big trade to acquire him last offseason, Diggs played eight games before going down with a torn ACL. He is now scheduled to hit the open free agency market.
Diggs was a good fit within the Texans' offense in the eight games he played. C.J. Stroud had good chemistry with him and has been vocal about preferring to have his weapon back in 2025. However, there is a very real chance that Houston could lose him.
A 31-year-old wide receiver coming off of an ACL tear is a risky player. If another team comes in and offers an aggressive offer, it might be best for the Texans to let him walk.
Should that scenario happen, what could Houston do to replace Diggs?
First and foremost, they would need to add a proven weapon for Stroud. Then, they should try to land a young wideout in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That is exactly what ESPN's Field Yates has projected. In his new mock draft, he has the Texans selecting Missouri standout wide receiver Luther Burden III with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round.
"Burden had an amazing 2023 season before struggling some in 2024 with middling QB play. But his combination of size, power and instincts as a run-after-catch player would be awesome for Houston," Yates wrote.
Not long ago, Burden was viewed as a potential top-10 pick. Being able to get him at No. 25 could end up being a massive steal for Houston if that is the direction they go.
During the 2024 college football season, Burden racked up 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns. Back in 2023, he had much bigger numbers, catching 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.
Burden is more than capable of developing into a No. 1 wideout down the road. He would be well worth the selection at No. 25.
All of that being said, the Texans are going to be an interesting team to watch this offseason. They will need to surround Stroud with more weapons and Burden is a name to monitor.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Cooper Kupp Update Could Bode Well for Houston Texans
READ MORE: Houston Texans Receive Major Stefon Diggs Prediction
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Land Dynamic Tight End
READ MORE: Houston Texans Have a New Potential Trade Target to Monitor
READ MORE: Houston Texans Star Makes Bold Statement About Team's Future