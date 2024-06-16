ESPN Makes Predictions for Titans RB Tony Pollard
The Tennessee Titans made a bold move in free agency this offseason, signing former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.
Over the last couple of years, Pollard has had a rollercoaster ride. He was a breakout star, but then suffered a gruesome fractured left leg.
Thankfully, he was able to come back from the injury strong and put together a strong 2023 campaign. He carried the football 252 times for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns. In addition to his rushing totals, Pollard caught 55 passes for 311 yards.
At 27 years old, Pollard is in his prime and still has good years of football left ahead of him. The Titans are hoping to see him take the next step and become an even bigger star.
ESPN has released their projections for every single player in the NFL. When it comes to Pollard, they shared an interesting projection.
In their projections, ESPN thinks that Pollard will end up recording 700 yards and five touchdowns on 163 carries. They also have him catching 38 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown.
Pollard will be asked to handle a very important job this season. He will need to take pressure off of second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Tennessee is set to deploy a dangerous two-back system. Pollard will play alongside Tyjae Spears at running back.
Spears is expected to handle a large workload due to his dynamic dual-threat ability. That has led some to think that Pollard could actually experience a down season.
All of that being said, the Titans clearly believe that Pollard is going to be a big piece for them both now and in the future. They invested a three-year contract worth over $21 million into the running back.
Hopefully, he'll be able to give them a good return on their investment.
