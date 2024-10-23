Titans Named Perfect Bryce Young Landing Spot
Amid a rough second season from quarterback Will Levis, there have been rumblings that the Tennessee Titans should consider bringing in another potential long-term option.
At the very least, bringing in competition for Levis would be something that fans would like to see. Could that come in the form of another quarterback that was featured in the same draft class as Levis?
Bryce Young is a name that many believe could hit the trade market before the NFL trade deadline on November 5th. He has been connected a few different times to the Titans.
Once again, Tennessee is being viewed as a potential trade suitor for Young.
Jason Burgos of SportsNaut has named the Titans as a "perfect landing spot" for Young ahead of the deadline.
"Similar to the Raiders, the Tennessee Titans QB situation is in disarray. Will Levis does not look like he is going to be the answer and they have a glaring need at the position. They have good pieces like DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tony Pollard on offense. They could feel Young might be a good fit and be willing to give him a second-half tryout," Burgos wrote.
While the thought of Young is intriguing, he has also struggled mightily to begin his NFL career. Does it really make sense to bring in a struggling quarterback to replace a struggling quarterback?
Young has played in 20 career games in the NFL so far. He has completed 59.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,176 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he has racked up 279 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Those numbers simply aren't impressive. In fact, he has even been benched this season in favor of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.
Honestly, Young would not be the answer. They could acquire him if the price tag is cheap to see if either Levis or Young can figure things out. That move could give them one more year of trying to develop a young quarterback before bringing in someone else.
This doesn't seem like a realistic option. The Carolina Panthers would be making a mistake to trade him this early and the fit just wouldn't be the answer that Tennessee should be looking for if they're ready to move on from Levis.
