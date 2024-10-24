Titans RB Praises Mason Rudolph in Crucial Category
The Tennessee Titans are currently in flux at the quarterback position, as Will Levis is showing that he may not be the answer, and Mason Rudolph does not exactly inspire a ton of confidence.
However, with Levis currently sidelined due to injury, the Titans have no choice but to roll with Rudolph, and running back Tony Pollard says he appreciates a specific aspect of Rudolph's game: poise.
"The poise that he has in the huddle," Pollard said,via Buck Reising of A to Z Sports. "The poise that he has on the field. ... He may pull a guy to the side before we even get into the game and give us a few little pointers on what he's thinking going into the game. ... Just being on top of things, and ahead of it."
Rudolph definitely isn't the most talented passer around, but his teammates seemed to like him with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that apparently hasn't changed in Tennessee.
The 29-year-old got his first start of the season against the Buffalo Bills last week, going 25-for-40 with 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 34-10 loss.
At this point, 2024 has become somewhat of a lost season for the Titans. They are just 1-5, and they have already traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as well as linebacker Ernest Jones. More moves could be coming, too.
It also seems hard to imagine that Tennessee is putting any stock into Rudolph as its quarterback of the future. Right now, Rudolph represents the Titans' only viable option, so they may just stick with him until Levis returns or until the offseason, where they will search for a better solution.
Tennessee made a plethora of moves this past spring in an attempt to bolster its playoff hopes, but the spending spree obviously did not result in any success.
The Titans will face the Detroit Lions this Sunday.
