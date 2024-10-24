Titans Players React to DeAndre Hopkins Trade
The Tennessee Titans traded veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Week 8 in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick that could turn into a fourth-rounder.
Here's what some Titans players had to say about Hopkins' departure, per team reporter Jim Wyatt:
RB Tony Pollard
"I mean, it's a moment where you can kind of look back and reflect on the NFL as a business at the end of the day. It's a business, and that's pretty much what it was."
DT Jeffery Simmons
"We all knew what D Hop brought to the team, but at the end of day, you know how this thing go," Simmons said. "Players come and go, gonna miss him for sure, for his presence and what he brought to the team, but we 1-5. I think the focus need to be on the guys in the locker room. ... But, you know, I did FaceTime DeAndre told him I wish him the best of luck but I'd say it's time to move on. We 1-5 and that's my focus right now. How can I help this team, get back to on track where we want to be at to try to get to 2-5 this week."
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
"D Hop is a great teammate for us, obviously a really good player, too," Westbrook-Ikhine said. "So there's shoes to fill. There are guys that need to step up. That's how the league goes, so it's tough. I feel like over the last couple of years, it was fun to get to know him, play with him. For me as a kid, growing up and in college, I loved watching play, so tough to hear that news. But I've been in the league now going on five years I kind of know just part of the business, unfortunately."
