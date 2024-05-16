Will Levis' Growth Key in Titans Record Prediction
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans will need to prove their doubters wrong on the field during the 2024 National Football League season under first-year coach Brian Callahan.
As per a recent Sports Illustrated article, the Tennessee Titans face a challenging task of bouncing back from consecutive losing seasons, with optimism about their ability to do so being low.
Matt Verderame, a respected writer for Sports Illustrated, has made a bold prediction for the Titans' season. He foresees a 5-12 record for the team, placing them at the bottom of the AFC South. This prediction will likely further the perception that the National media doesn't have any love for the Titans.
Verderame praised the Titans' free agency moves, but he doesn't think they're enough to make them contenders.
"The Titans have fully revamped their offensive arsenal with receivers Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley, and running back Tony Pollard," Verderame wrote. "Facing a last-place schedule, Tennessee has a chance to be competitive if second-year quarterback Will Levis steps up. The Titans do have a tough road slate, though, including the Dolphins, Bills, Texans, Jaguars, Bears and Lions."
In his nine starts last year, Levis threw for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He completed 58.4 percent of his passes and had a passer rating of 84.2. As a rookie, he showed moments of promise but had a lot of inconsistency.
Titans general manager Ran Carthon spent a lot of time in free agency improving the offensive line and giving Levis dynamic skill players to distribute the ball to this season. The Titans believe giving Levis a full offseason with him knowing that he's the man will help turnaround the team's fortunes.
"There's a lot of information coming at him. A lot of technical things, a lot of mental things, a lot of physical things as far as fundamentals, techniques, how we teach, what we teach," Callahan said during last week's rookie minicamp. "He's attacked it with really awesome enthusiasm. Every day, he comes in, he learns it and that's always the mark to me of guys that take coaching well if they can take it from the meeting room to the grass.
"And so, he's been able to translate those things as we've come out here. So really happy with the work he's done so far. I think he's really gotten better in a short amount of time because of the way he approaches his job, and that's all you can ask for at this point in the year."
