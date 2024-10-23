Titans Trade DeAndre Hopkins to Chiefs
It's an early morning for the Tennessee Titans.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Titans are finalizing a trade to send star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopkins has been part of trade rumors for quite some time, and now lands with the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
Tennessee will reportedly receive a conditional fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder.
Hopkins, 32, signed with the Titans last offseason and brought some much-needed star power to the receiving corps. Last season, he caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns in a bit of a bounce-back season for him. This season hasn't been quite as productive, though, as he's caught just 15 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown.
Over the offseason, the Titans brought in two more capable receivers in Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to help young quarterback Will Levis. Unfortunately, that approach hasn't worked as planned as no one on the team has 200 receiving yards and Levis has regressed from his rookie season. At 1-5 on the season, the Titans understandably want to get some value back.
For Hopkins, he goes from a team at the bottom of the AFC South to the last remaining unbeaten team. Not just that, but he gets to play with two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes, who hasn't played up to his standards this season but will inevitably improve. Kansas City already lost wide receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashee Rice for the season, so this trade gives them some much-needed help on the outside.
Hopkins is the third big-name wide receiver to move after Davante Adams went to the New York Jets and Amari Cooper went to the Buffalo Bills last week.
