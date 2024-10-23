Details Emerge in Titans, DeAndre Hopkins Trade
The Tennessee Titans are reforming their wide receiver room by trading star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Titans are set to receive a fifth-round pick for Hopkins, but there is a chance that the team could have that pick in the fourth round instead.
In order for the Titans to get a fourth-round pick, Hopkins has to play in 60 percent of the Chiefs' snaps for the rest of the season and Kansas City has to make it to the Super Bowl, which it has done in four of the past five years.
On top of that, the Titans had to pay Hopkins' $2.5 million signing bonus to get the deal done. So essentially, the Titans are buying a pick and allowing Hopkins to pursue a championship for one of the first times in his career. The last time Hopkins was this close to a Super Bowl was during his final season with the Houston Texans, where they lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round despite leading 24-0 on the road in the first quarter.
Assuming Hopkins is healthy, the Chiefs should look to play him plenty. The Chiefs signed Hollywood Brown in the offseason, but he suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason and was placed on injured reserve. The team also had Rashee Rice as the team's leading receiver before he suffered a knee injury back in Week 4.
Despite their injuries, the Chiefs have managed to be the only team in the NFL that has stayed unbeaten through seven weeks. Now, they get a chance to get even better with Hopkins in the fold on offense.
Hopkins will have a chance to make his Chiefs debut in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
