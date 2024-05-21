Titans OG Named Extension Candidate
Daniel Brunskill wrapped up his first season with the Tennessee Titans as a key contributor for the offensive line. He started all 14 games he appeared in and looks to be a piece of the puzzle for the upcoming season.
Brunskill, 30, is in the final season of a two-year, $5.5 million contract he signed last spring. It's a very cheap and affordable deal, and Bleacher Report pitched the idea of signing him to an extension.
"He's not an earth-shattering guard, but he was solid last season. The Titans should know how valuable that is after dealing with a bad offensive line in 2023," Bleacher Report writes. "The 30-year-old is set to carry a cap hit of $3.8 million which is a bargain for a starting guard but could be even lower if they were to hand him a two-year extension and tack on a void year."
Brunskill is set to be the starting right guard for a line that features JC Latham at left tackle, Peter Skoronski at left guard, Lloyd Cushenberry III at center and Dillon Radunz or Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle. With the Titans acquiring Latham and Cushenberry as key pieces to the line this offseason, extending Brunskill would be one step closer to solidifying the trenches.
However, considering his age, the Titans may look to find Brunskill's replacement in the draft next offseason. But signing him to an extension could save the team some money now and move the right guard position down on the list of priorities during the rebuild.
