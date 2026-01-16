Titans Three Biggest Positions Of Need In Free Agency

At this point, the Tennessee Titans know they have their work cut out for them.

That said, they have over $100 million to work with. It's impossible to rule out a potential A.J. Brown reunion, but for the sake of Titans' fans sanity, no one should get their hopes up.

Knowing Titans insider Jim Wyatt named wide receiver as one of the team's three positions they need improvement in the most, talks of a reunion have begun to swirl around after fans took note of the way he's been acting in Philadelphia.

That said, there are a few other positions that deserve just as much attention. To no surprise, both are on the defensive side of the ball, a place where Tennessee struggled to get anything going consistently this season.

1. EDGE Rusher

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For what it's worth, these three positions are in no particular order. The first position he mentioned was adding an EDGE rusher, so that's where this list is going to begin.

Sure, someone like Trey Hendrickson is going to be on the market, but is that a realistic get for the Titans? Their focus should be on using their cap space to their full potential, and while that includes bringing in a game-changing player, they need to split their money evenly.

Dre'Mont Jones is going to be a free agent as well but don't expect the Titans to bring anyone back. Just focusing on age and a cap space worth working with, Eagles' Azeez Ojulari and Bengals Joseph Ossai immediately stand out.

2. Cornerback

If Tennessee doesn't bring in help in the secondary they stand no chance once again next season. Time and time again, opposing quarterbacks threw the ball all around the field and made the Titans defense look silly. In order to fix that, they need to sign a veteran cornerback who can still play at a high level.

Division rival Greg Newsome is worth a look along with Rams' Roger McCreary. Neither are locks to leave their respective teams, but Tennessee is going to need to do something in order to stand out this offseason. Neither of those fit the bill as a true "veteran", but they're far more intriguing than wasting $10 million on someone like Darius Slay or Jimmie Ward.

3. Wide Receiver

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The biggest question mark for the Titans heading into the NFL draft is if they jump on a receiver with the No. 4 overall pick. Some would argue that's far too high to take a receiver off the board, but at this point they need to do whatever it takes to get rookie quarterback Cam Ward some weapons.

A few names worth keeping an eye on in free agency are Packers' Romeo Doubs, Colts' Alec Pierce, and Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson. Bringing in at least one name is going to be vital if this offense wants to improve next year.

