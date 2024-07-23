Titans Have Skill to Surprise NFL
The Tennessee Titans knew they needed to make some serious upgrades if they wanted to have a chance to make some noise on offense.
Losing Derrick Henry in the backfield will be a big blow, but they made moves around the other aspects of the offense to make things easier for second-year quarterback Will Levis.
The Titans signed Lloyd Cushenberry III from the Denver Broncos to be the team's center while drafting JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick to play left tackle. The team also added Tony Pollard to replace Henry and signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to be top receivers for Levis.
The offense's improvement have given Bleacher Report writer Ryan Fowler a reason to be optimistic.
"Two years after trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles and heading into their first season without star running back Derrick Henry, the Titans have seemingly pieced together the playmakers they'll need to compete at a high level. Ridley, an explosive perimeter threat, will now pair with DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Boyd to make life easier on Levis," Fowler writes. "With a new, offensive-minded head coach in Brian Callahan, Tennessee has the talent to surprise this fall should Levis continue to progress under center."
The Titans still have a lot of work to do, and it remains to be seen if this group will be able to piece everything together. Learning coach Callahan's new offense will be the biggest key, but adding Boyd, who played under him with the Cincinnati Bengals, should go a long way towards bridging the gap.
The Titans have their work cut out for them but the road back to relevancy in the AFC South starts with the team's new coach and if the new players can follow thru with the vision, Tennessee will gain momentum towards becoming a good team again.
