Titans Named Bottom Seven Team
Despite all the moves that the Tennessee Titans have made this offseason, many people are still not high on the team.
Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Kristopher Knox, Maurice Moton, and Brent Sobleski collaborated for a power-rankings list for all 32 NFL teams entering training camp and listed the Titans at No. 26.
Only the New England Patriots at No. 32, Carolina Panthers at No. 31, New York Giants at No. 30, Denver Broncos at No. 29, Arizona Cardinals at No. 28, and Washington Commanders at No. 27 are ranked worse.
"The Titans are a fascinating projection, because they'll likely find themselves at or near the bottom of the AFC South again this year," Sobleski said. "Although, the potential to make a significant leap is possible if everything falls right. Of course, any success Tennessee experiences will be dependent on the growth of quarterback Will Levis. The organization made sure this offseason that Lewis should be better protected, while having more weapons around him to flourish as a sophomore."
"By adding veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry III and rookie left tackle J.C. Latham, the entire left side of Tennessee's offensive line should be significantly improved (not to mention the hire of Bill Callahan as the position coach)," he continued. "The trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd at wide receiver has the potential to be very good, as long as the ball is delivered on time. Finally, Tony Pollard will never be Derrick Henry, though the Titans' new RB1 does present different qualities as a natural target in the passing game. There's a lot to like about the overhaul Tennessee conducted this offseason."
The further development of last years rookie left guard Peter Skoronki and running back Tyjae Spears will also benefit the offense.
The Bleacher Report team considers the Titans to be in a rebuild now that Derrick Henry is gone, but they may have overlooked the defensive additions.
Under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, the Titans have added veterans in defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed, and safety Jamal Adams. They also added young linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., rookie defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, and rookie linebacker Cedric Gray.
The Titans play in a tough division with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars, in an even tougher AFC conference so there's certainly a possibility of the Titans ending the year as the seventh worst team in the NFL, but we'll have to see.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!