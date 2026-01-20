Details Emerge on Robert Saleh's Deal With Titans

And just like that, the Tennessee Titans have made their move. Robert Saleh is officially the new man in charge, and details have emerged about the contract he signed.

Saleh is officially locked in. The 46-year-old has agreed to a five-year deal to become the Titans’ next head coach after interviewing with the team earlier in the day, per Jordan Schultz on X.

The #Titans and Robert Saleh are expected to agree on a 5-year contract to make him HC, per sources.



Tennessee was looking for a candidate with experience as a head coach before, and that's what they're getting in Saleh.

Saleh brings serious defensive chops to Nashville. After cutting his teeth in New York as head coach of the Jets, he turned the 49ers defense into an absolute menace on that side of the ball. Now, he’s packing his bags for Tennessee, and as he settles into his new gig, the early details of his contract are starting to surface.

Titans Lock In Robert Saleh to Lead Franchise Rebuild

It’s a big swing for a Titans team coming off a brutal 3–14 season, but the cupboard isn’t bare. Tennessee has a potential franchise QB in Cam Ward, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, and they’re sitting pretty with the most salary-cap space in the NFL.

Saleh was one of the hottest names on the coaching carousel. After the 49ers finished 12–5 and ranked 13th in scoring defense in 2025, he fielded interest from four different teams.

Before rejoining San Francisco as defensive coordinator, Saleh spent nearly four seasons with the Jets, a stint that ended five games into the 2024 season.

This wasn’t Tennessee’s first look at him either. Saleh interviewed for head-coaching jobs with the Jaguars, Cowboys and Titans last year before heading back to the Bay Area in February. He was also scheduled to meet in person with the Cardinals this week, after virtual interviews with both Arizona and Miami.

Now, the real work begins. Saleh and GM Mike Borgonzi will need to click fast; ideally recreating the kind of HC-GM chemistry Saleh admired in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. According to Saleh’s agent, the Titans’ leadership combo of Borgonzi and owner Amy Adams Strunk sold him on the vision.

The eyebrow-raiser? Tennessee going defense-first with a head coach while pairing him with a No. 1 overall QB. But if Saleh brings his trademark edge and the front office nails the rebuild, the Titans might’ve just found their culture reset button.

