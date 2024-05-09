Titans HC Addresses Addition of Tyler Boyd
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan attempts to be coy failed as he couldn't help expressing excitement about the team's newest free agent acqusition.
There were still details to work out in Tyler Boyd's contract when Callahan spoke to reporters on Thursday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Callahan reminded reporters the deal wasn't done before discussing what Boyd adds to the team.
"He hasn't signed the papers, just to put that out there. That will be official sooner than later, but not quite yet," Callahan said. "But Tyler is a slot receiver – that's what he does. That's where he's made his money. That's where his production has come from. He's a fantastic slot receiver on top of it.
"Most importantly I think he's an awesome addition to the locker room. He's a great human being, great worker, and everything about him is what we want to be about. So, to add him is an impactful add for us, and I'm excited about it."
Boyd had 67 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns last season. He has recorded 513 receptions for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in 120 games. Boyd has achieved two 1,000-yard plus seasons and at least 600 receiving yards in seven out of his eight seasons in the league.
Titans quarterback Will Levis is also elated about adding Boyd to a receiver group that includes Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and Treylon Burks.
"I texted TB: I can't wait to learn the offense from you," Levis said, citing the fact that Boyd spent several seasons with Callahan as his offensive coordinator. "It's cool to watch the tape and all the cut-ups of him balling out, and making all these plays. And, on the teach tape, running these routes exactly like we're telling everyone else to. That's going to be some great insight to hear from a guy who has been in the offense and knows what it is like when the bullets are flying."
