Titans Officially Sign Tyler Boyd
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have offically agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd.
Last season, Boyd had 67 receptions, 667 receiving yards, and two touchdown catches. This marked his sixth consecutive season with at least 58 receptions and 667 receiving yards. He was one of only nine NFL players who accomplished this feat yearly from 2018 through 2023. Boyd played in almost all of the games during these six years, missing out on only four.
During Boyd's eight seasons in Cincinnati, he played in 120 games with 77 starts and also participated in seven postseason contests with six starts. In his first two seasons, he caught a total of 76 passes for 828 yards, but he had a breakout year in 2018 with a team-leading 76 catches for 1,028 yards. In 2019, he set career highs in both receptions (90) and yards (1,046), becoming one of the six Bengals players to have recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive campaigns.
First-year Titans head coach Brian Callahan was Boyd's offensive coordinator with the Bengals for the last five seasons. Callahan looks forward to working with Boyd again.
"Tyler (Boyd) is a slot receiver. That's what he does. That's where he's made his money," Callahan said. That's where his production has come from. He's a fantastic slot receiver on top of it. Most importantly, I think he's an awesome addition to the locker room. He's a great human being, great worker, and everything about him is what we want to be about. And so, to add him is an impactful add for us and excited about it."
Will Levis, the Titans quarterback, is thrilled to have Boyd join their receiver group; a group that already includes Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and Treylon Burks.
"I texted TB: I can't wait to learn the offense from you," Levis said. "It's cool to watch the tape and all the cut-ups of him balling out, and making all these plays. And, on the teach tape, running these routes exactly like we're telling everyone else to. That's going to be some great insight to hear from a guy who has been in the offense and knows what it is like when the bullets are flying."
