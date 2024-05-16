Titans DC Invited To Coaches Accelerator Program
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will participate in the NFL's ongoing efforts to enhance the pipeline of diverse coaching candidates in Nashville next week.
Wilson is one of the 27 coaches involved in the 2024 Coach Accelerator Program that will run alongside the NFL Meetings in town.
The Accelerator platform connects clubs and owners with qualified coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds. Candidates have the opportunity to build relationships with club owners and executives and develop and refine their leadership skills. So far, the program has significantly increased the number of diverse candidates interviewed for open positions, leading to many past participants being promoted or hired into more senior coaching roles.
“Developing diverse coaching talent through the Accelerator program is a key priority," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said via press release. “In its fifth iteration, this program continues to be an effective avenue for club owners and executives to be exposed to the skillset and unique backgrounds of highly qualified coaching candidates, and for the program's participants to network with one another and engage in professional development sessions."
Wilson came to the Titans with 12 years of NFL coaching experience, including nine seasons coaching defensive backs. He's in his first season as a defensive coordinator.
During the 2023 season, Wilson served as the Baltimore Ravens' Defensive Backs coach. The Ravens had a dominant defensive season, ranking first in points allowed (16.5 per game), sixth overall in yards allowed per game (301.4), sixth in pass defense (191.9 yards per game), seventh in third-down defense (36.4%), first in sacks (60), and third in interceptions (18).
It doesn't take long to be around Wilson to realize he's got head coaching potential. He's a sharp man who effectively conveys messages and helps players get better. First-year Titans coach Brian Callahan jumped at the opportunity to hire Wilson from the Ravens.
"As you guys get to know Dennard, as I've gotten to know Denard, his great energy is really positive, and he's good to be around," Callahan said. "He's a guy that I like sitting next to, and I hired a lot of the people on the staff with that in mind is that they're guys that I want to go to work with every day, and I hope they, as a staff, want to work together themselves. And I think that, your team feels that as well."
"So when your staff is connected and you want to be around them, hopefully the locker room feels that as they come into the building with us. But, at the end of the day, they're guys that I like being around and present a lot of positive traits, both in the schematic portion and the relationship portion, which to me are equally as important when you're building a staff."
