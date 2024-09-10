Titans HC Not Panicking After Loss
The Tennessee Titans are still looking for their first win of the season after falling to the Chicago Bears in the season opener.
While the Titans held a 17-0 lead late in the second quarter, three second-half turnovers and two touchdowns surrendered on defense and special teams contributed to a 24-point run from the Bears, giving them the win.
Even though the Titans lost in what can only be described as an ugly defeat, coach Brian Callahan isn't ready to push the panic button.
"At the end of the day, it's one game out of 17," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We have a lot of things to get better at, a lot of things to improve. Our detail, our urgency, our technique, all have to get better. But the sky doesn't fall. … You go back and you find a way to clean it up, and you move forward. We all know we can get better."
Callahan is keeping perspective in the grand scheme of things. While a loss like this — especially in the first game of the season — can cause some concern, Callahan knows how long a season is and that things can turn around very quickly.
It's easy to look at a loss like this and immediately think the worst, but Callahan isn't adopting that mindset. While he wants his team to learn from the mistakes committed that led to the loss, he also knows the importance of flushing the game down the drain in order for the team not to dwell and allow the energy to permeate into the next week.
With the home opener against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on the horizon, the Titans have a chance to even their record and get back on track.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!