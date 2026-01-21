Titans Closing in on Top OC Candidate

The Tennessee Titans, taking part in a historically numerous share of NFL team shopping for a new head coach, struck relatively early in the process when they landed on Robert Saleh. Having served at the helm of league-best defenses for most of his professional career (aside from one failed run as pilot of the Jets in New York), the choice has gone over well, it seems, both inside and outside the team.

Though one obvious catch has outlined the hire in a cloud of questioning since it was announced. Given Saleh's ball-stopping proclivities, who will be responsible for helming the development of the team's young offense, featuring rookie quarterback Cam Ward at the center?

While Tennessee was initially expected to bring on a scoring mind at the forefront of their team, Saleh's hire came with the stipulation that he would fill that gap if he were to be trusted with the unit overall. Now, just days following Saleh signing on the dotted line, Tennessee is favored to land the exact sort of offensive coordinator to meet those aforementioned requirements.

The Titans' Quick Turnaround

According to Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini, "The Eagles are conducting their offensive coordinator search with the understanding that Brian Daboll with the Bills' head coaching job."

"If he doesn't land it," Russini continued, "Daboll is expected to wind up in Tennessee as the offensive coordinator for Cam Ward and the Titans, per sources." From HC Brian Callahan being brought on as the main guy due to his offensive capabilities to contending for a top offensive mind for the coordinator position, the Titans' quick turnaround, assuming this becomes a reality, cannot be understated.

Daboll, despite being fired from his own HC position with the New York Giants, has long been known for his defining ability as an OC. It's part of what got him the job with the Giants in the first place, and like any good coordinator who didn't quite work out as the lead-man, he's set to land on his feet with multiple suitors working to bring him in.

Tennessee is turning a new leaf under Saleh before he so much as graces the sideline at Nissan Stadium. Though whether or not that page actually turns depends on the Buffalo Bills' next move, following their own unprecedented firing.

All Eyes on Buffalo

Playing the waiting game with a candidate as crucial to Tennessee's overall structure as Daboll would be is a painful process, especially with Ward waiting in the wings. Yet, for the Titans to even be in the conversation for arguably the top OC candidate in the field is a massive indicator of what the team has to offer right now.

One way or another, it's become clear that Saleh's hire goes far deeper than his own specialities as a coach. Whether or not it ends up being Daboll - as good a hire as that would be - the new regime in Nashville clearly has the facilities to put the pieces in place on offense.

