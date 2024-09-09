Titans HC Gives Honest Response to Bears Loss
Brian Callahan was hoping to win his Tennessee Titans coaching debut. However, it didn't happen after a 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
While the Titans led 17-0 late in the second quarter, they were unable to score anything in the second half and allowed several unforced errors.
"I loved the way we played, I loved our effort," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But we have to be able to knock a team out. We made way too many mistakes. I thought we were in a good place, and we had a chance to win this game. For me, it's just disappointing we didn't find a way to do that.
"Bad taste in your mouth, really disappointed. We have to find a way to rebound and get ready for our home opener."
The peculiar part about the Titans' loss is that the defense didn't allow a touchdown from the Bears offense. The Bears blocked a punt from Ryan Stonehouse in the third quarter and threw a pick-6 to defensive back Tyrique Stevenson in the fourth, which was the go-ahead score that sealed the game for Chicago.
In some ways, the Bears didn't beat the Titans, but rather Tennessee beat themselves. The poor blocking on the punt and the errant throw from quarterback Will Levis cost the game for the Titans, and it would have been a crucial victory on the road to start the season.
But instead of tallying this game in the win column, it will serve as a valuable lesson on what not to do with a 17-point lead.
The Titans hope to learn from their mistakes in practice this week before they host quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in their home opener.
