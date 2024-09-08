Titans OL Leaves Game With Injury
The Tennessee Titans have been hit with some injury issues on the offensive line in the second half of Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field.
According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Tennessee offensive lineman Dillon Radunz is questionable to return with a rib injury.
In the third quarter after Titans quarterback Will Levis attempted to escape pressure before tossing a pass into the dirt, Radunz stayed down on the grass before eventually walking off under his own power. He returned to the field but eventually made his way back to the locker room ahead of the fourth quarter.
With the Titans nursing a 17-13 lead, Andrew Rupich took his place at right guard.
The Titans offense was clicking in the first half on Sunday against the Bears, building a 17-0 lead at the end of the second quarter. Behind Radunz and the o-line, Tennesee running back Tony Pollard scored his first touchdown as a Titan with a 26-yard run in the first quarter.
However, Chicago's defense and special teams turned things up a notch with a pair of touchdowns to give the Bears a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter.
During the offseason, Titans coach Brian Callahan said that Radunz, who has experience at tackle and guard, would start the season off on the interior of the o-line.
“I see Radunz starting off as a guard,” Callahan said in March. “Not that he can’t play anywhere else but we wanted to give him a place to start out and his best chance to help us is going to be starting out inside. If we need to bump him out we will. He’s done both, he’s got flex which I think is important but I see him starting out inside.”
A second-round pick by the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft, Radunz has started 16 of 39 career games with Tennessee.
