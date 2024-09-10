NFL Analyst Suggests Cure for Titans Offense
While there was a lot to be disappointed and frustrated with in the Tennessee Titans' 24-17 loss against the Chicago Bears, there were some bright spots.
The biggest positive may have been the rushing attack, which earned some praise from Bleacher Report.
"Thanks largely to Tony Pollard's 26-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Tennessee accumulated 140 yards on 26 rush attempts," Bleacher Report writes. "Pollard logged 16 carries for 82 yards with a score, but Tyjae Spears only recorded four rush attempts for 21 yards. Until Levis makes better decisions in the pocket, the Titans should rely on their dynamic two-man backfield to move the ball in crucial situations."
Levis, on the other hand, didn't experience the same kind of success that the run game had. Levis managed to throw for just 127 yards, meaning the ground game outgained the passing attack. That usually doesn't happen as much now considering how much the game has evolved towards passing.
However, the Titans have a pair of dynamic runners in Pollard and Spears, and both of them averaged over five yards per carry in the Week 1 contest against the Bears.
Given the fact that Levis and his struggles were a major reason behind the Titans' loss, they should look towards incorporating the running back room more often during the game. Considering the fact that the Titans held the lead for almost the entire game, it was the perfect opportunity to be a power-run offense.
The Titans wanted to shy away from that when they hired former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as the head coach. However, the Titans likely care more about winning than how they do it, and if the run game continues to have success, the hot hand should be rewarded.
