Titans QB Addresses Game-Ending Pick-Six
Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans had a 17-point lead late in the first half against the Chicago Bears, and yet, they left the Windy City on the wrong end of a 24-17 affair.
Despite the Bears offense only yielding 148 total yards, the Titans lost the game due to several unforced errors. The last and most crucial of those came with 7:35 left in the game when Levis threw an interception to Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who took it 43 yards to the house and gave Chicago its first lead.
Levis was pretty much smothered by three Bears pass rushers and appeared to try to throw the ball away in the direction of wide receiver Tyler Boyd who was along the sideline, but from the broadcast point-of-view, it was a play that should have never happened.
"Just a bonehead play," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "One of the things, from a lot of things, I can learn from in this game. It's gut-wrenching, it's tough. Having a 17-point lead and giving them the game."
Had Levis taken a sack in that spot, it would have been 4th down and the punting unit would have come out with the chance to pin the Bears deep on potentially their final drive of the game. Considering the fact that they had a No. 1 overall pick running the offense in Caleb Williams, they would have had a good chance to win the game.
According to ESPN Analytics, the Titans had a 57.1 percent chance to win the game on the play before the interception. After the pick, the Bears had an 82.5 percent chance to win the game.
As a quarterback, sometimes the best decisions are the ones you don't make, and perhaps Levis will take this experience and learn from it so it doesn't happen again.
