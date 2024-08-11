Titans WR Boosts Roster Case After Impressive Return
The Tennessee Titans are celebrating after a 17-13 win against the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday's preseason opener at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans trailed 7-0 early after surrendering an opening drive touchdown to 49ers running back Jordan Mason, but the ensuing kickoff return from second-year pro Kearis Jackson proved to be exactly what Tennessee needed.
Jackson's 63-yard return set the Titans up in the red zone before the offense even took a snap, and they cashed in with a touchdown seven plays later on a 1-yard run from quarterback Will Levis.
"It was exciting," rookie Jha'Quan Jackson said about Kearis Jackson's return via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We feed off of plays like that, and it fires guys up."
Jackson went undrafted in 2023 out of Georgia, but he signed with the Titans as a free agent a year ago. He made the 53-man roster out of training camp as the team's starting punt returner, but he played in just two games before an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve and knocked him out for the rest of the season.
Jackson has potential to make the Titans roster again, but the outlook is slightly gloomy given the fact that there's a new coaching staff in Tennessee and the team added several new receivers this offseason, including the aforementioned Jackson in the draft.
Special teams has a large impact during the preseason, however, and those who make plays in the third phase often see their chances of making a roster improve. For Kearis Jackson, his 63-yard return could go a lot further towards his chances of making the team out of training camp.
The Titans are back in action next weekend against the Seattle Seahawks at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
