Titans Shouldn't Panic After DeAndre Hopkins Injury
A knee strain has forced Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the sidelines for the next 4-6 weeks, which could make the former All-Pro miss the first part of the regular season.
Hopkins, 32, doesn't need surgery, but he will need to rest and heal before going through the gruesome NFL schedule.
It's the first major injury in training camp for the Titans, and it comes to one of their best players. However, Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes the Titans don't need to worry too much about the Hopkins injury, placing it as a 4/10 on the panic meter.
"An injury to Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this year isn't as devastating had it occurred a year ago. The Titans offense is far better positioned today to offset any missed time by the veteran pass-catcher after the free-agent signings of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd," Sobleski writes. "The Titans' passing attack won't be brought to a halt without Hopkins."
The Titans are well-equipped with Ridley and Boyd as the top two receivers for Will Levis in the offense, but the team has also gained some confidence from third-year pro Treylon Burks, who was a first-round pick coming into the league.
Burks has yet to live up to the high expectations placed upon him when he came into the league, but he has made massive improvements that have been evident during training camp. He's lost a little bit of weight, but according to coach Brian Callahan, he looks fitter.
"I don't know if it's that he's thinner, I think his body composition is better," Callahan said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky. "But he still looks big and strong. He's a big, thick dude. He just looks strong and he's in good shape, he can run and pracitce, he practices hard. And hasn't missed any reps or anything like that. I think he transformed his body more than he slimmed down or anything like that. I think he's just strong."
With Burks improving, it makes the Hopkins injury less worrisome, allowing the Titans depth to shine.
