Will Levis Comes Out 'Neutral' in Titans Preseason Opener
Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Will Levis had the opportunity for some action against the San Fransisco 49ers in their first preseason game, winning 17-13.
"With our group out there," Levis said, "I felt we did a good job of everyone being on their stuff. We just have to keep getting better at it."
Levis' high from the game is his one-yard quarterback sneak in for a touchdown, but his low could be his decision to take a hit from a San Fransisco's second-year linebacker Dee Winters on a 3rd & goal play.
The play isn't even necessarily a low, but with all the pressure on Will Levis to succeed this season and prove himself as the franchise quarterback, it's a play that he immediately received some advice about by his teammates and coaches.
First-year head coach Brian Callahan didn't seem too worried about the hit though saying, "All QBs like to get that hit out of the way early, hopefully we won't see many more like it."
"I had some people telling me it's preseason," said Levis. "Third down I was just trying to make something happen, but I think I've gotta be smarter." A reporter then asked if he thought about jumping, to which Levis admits he considered the idea.
Levis finished the game completing four of his five passes for 35 yards, a passer rating of 85.3, three rushing yards, and the previoulsy mentioned rushing touchdown.
Everyone loves to win and that's something that Levis and the Titans didn't do too much last season. In 9 game Levis won 3 of them. He went 149 of 255 passing for 1,808 yards and 8 touchdowns against 4 interceptions.
However he was also sacked 28 times last season in just nine games, which was tied for 17th-most among quarterbacks.
That wasn't the case in his first outing this season against the 49ers as his offensive line kept him protected since adding rookie 6'6", 342 lb. left tackle JC Latham in the draft this year and center Lloyd Cushenberry III in free agency.
"We have to get used to winning," Levis said. "Winning is fun, and there's a certain responsibility that comes with it. So, hopefully we can do our best in all these games and get a feel for that winning atmosphere, and keep rolling."
