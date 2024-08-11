Titans Backup QB Battle Getting Closer After Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-13 despite only scoring three points after the 14:56 mark in the second quarter.
The Titans offense stuttered when the starters were pulled from the game and while it is not all on the quarterback play, neither Mason Rudolph or Malik Willis made a convincing case for the backup quarterback position.
The veteran, Mason Rudolph was the second quarterback for the Titans to take the field after Will Levis. Rudolph finished 10/17 passing with 126 yards, zero touchdowns or interceptions, and a 82 quarterback rating. The former Steeler was able to move the ball down the field on multiple occasions before a mishap happened.
He was able to drive 80 yards down the field in a long eight minute and 46 second drive. It ended in the first of two fourth down stops for the 49ers.
Rudolph also led the Titans offense in field goal range in an under two-minute scenario before kicker Nick Folk missed the field goal.
Rudolph’s last drive of the game was the first possession of the third quarter where he was marching down the field that ended in a miscommunication on a pitch attempt to running back Julius Chestnut.
Willis took the field midway through the third quarter and displayed his dual-threat ability. Completing 5/7 passes and running for 42 yards on four attempts, had an 84.2 quarterback rating, and just like Rudolph scored zero touchdowns or threw any turnovers.
Willis was able to lead the Titans to the only three points Tennessee scored after the starting unit left the game on a 49-yard drive highlighted by a 28-yard Willis run to open the drive.
Willis also led the Titans to midfield before it ended in another short yardage fourth down stop by the 49ers on a run play.
Neither quarterback gets a failing grade for their performances in week 1 of the preseason. Still, in a race that is seemingly neck and neck right now, Head coach Brian Callahan and the Titans have just two more preseason games to decide between the experienced veteran in Rudolph or the young wildcard in Willis.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!