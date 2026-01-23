Titans Request Interview With Cowboys DL Coach

Once Robert Saleh was hired, everyone expected him to bring in a defensive coordinator candidate he at least had some type of rapport with. Now, the Tennessee Titans have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Whitecotton was a new addition to the Cowboys coaching staff after he came over from the New York Jets. Obviously, Whitecotton was a part of the Jets staff when Saleh was their head coach.

Knowing the Titans have a defensive coordinator opening, Whitecotton could be a logical name to fill that position. There are still quite a few names on the table, but Whitecotton's is the most recent since Saleh was hired.

Aaron Whitecotton's Coaching Career

Whitecotton also interviewed for the Cowboys DC job and was part of new Titans coach Robert Saleh’s staff in New York. Dallas DL was among tops in QB hits. pic.twitter.com/OfwP8FCfss — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 23, 2026

Coincidentally, Whitecotton got his start with a team Saleh despises, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans division rival gave him a shot in 2013 when he joined their team as an assistant to the defensive staff. After doing that for three seasons, he was named assistant defensive line coach.

Whitecotton went elsewhere in 2017 as he joined the Buffalo Bills. His stint there lasted three years as he began as the administrative assistant to the head coach before later refinding himself as an assistant DL coach.

He took that same position in San Francisco, though he did so for the 49ers for just one season. In 2021, the New York Jets gave him his first break as a defensive line coach. For five straight years, that's the role Whitecotton has been in.

Whitecotton spent four years in New York under that role before he joined the Cowboys coaching staff in 2025. Fowler noted Dallas's defensive line was among the top in QB hits this past season, a number Saleh would love to see translate to Tennessee.

Titans Out Of The Box Hire

The 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl East Team Defensive Coordinator



💫 Aaron Whitecotton, @dallascowboys#ShrineBowlWHOSNEXT pic.twitter.com/pSS85MvViL — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 15, 2026

Just because Whitecotton wasn't on the top of anyone's defensive coordinator list doesn't mean he isn't a great hire. If Saleh knows and recommends him, he's likely a great fit.

The Titans are also in the process of hiring an offensive coordinator, but the defensive side of things is far more important to Saleh. He already announced he'd be calling the team's defensive plays, so whoever he hires will basically be his right-hand man all season long.

Having worked with Whitecotton before is certainly a positive, but just because the team requested an interview with him doesn't mean he'll end up getting the job.

