4 Winners, 1 Loser From Titans Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans kicked off their NFL season with a 17-13 victory over the San Fransisco 49ers on Saturday. Like any preseason game, we saw some promising performances, and some that left something to be desired.
Here are some winners and losers from Saturday's game:
6. Winner: Tennessee Titans
This win could be pinned down to a number of things; The 49ers main starters did not play, the Titans have more talented depth pieces, and even home-field advantage, but one thing that can't be discredited is that this was a needed, and promising win.
While San Fransisco's main stars weren't playing, their coaches were still coaching. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has made it to the Super Bowl twice in five years, including last year, and that brings high expectations whether it's preseason, regular season, or post-season, and no matter the opponent.
These preseason game are also important to display the talent that will hopefully step up barring any injuries throughout the season.
The Titans led in total yards: 336 to 286, 3rd down efficiency: 9/17 to 4/11, and allowed one less sack: 2 to 1.
Rookie left tackle JC Latham was impressive alongside the other Titans offensive linemen in the run game, which we'll get to further down.
5. Winner: HC Brian Callahan
The Titans brought in first-year head coach Brian Callahan to help put up more points and win games. It didn't take long for Coach to win his first game wearing Titans blue and navy.
The new-look Titans score two touchdowns on their first two possessions, and then added a field goal later in the game, and this small sample size had fans taking to 'X' saying, "Can’t wait to have hope of the Titans scoring 30+ in a game again.
We shouldn't overreact too much because this is preseason after all, but the 49ers are a good team nonetheless and Callahan can shake off those first game jitters.
4. Winner: Chance Campbell
Linebacker Chance Campbell is the winner of the night. A 2022 sixth round pick out of Ole Miss, Campbell ensured he made the most of his opportunity in the first game of the season.
He had five tackles and a sack, and the game-sealing interception in the 4th quarter.
It's worth noting that rookie linebacker Cedric Gray did not play in the game due to a shoulder injury, and other linebacker Luke Gifford left the game at the end of the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
Campbell's former teammate at Ole Miss and also current teammate Otis Reese IV also saw some action in the game with two tackles, but the Titans linebacker depth could be something to watch this preseason as we await the final 53-man roster and depth chart.
3. Winner: Tony Pollard & Tyjae Spears
The Titans running backs had a nice game against a usually-intimidating 49ers defense. Tony Pollard has received a lot of criticism over the last year or so with many people calling him overrated, but signing with the Titans is a fresh start for him.
Pollard returned to his oldself rushing 4 times for 35 yards (8.8 pards per carry), and had 2 receptions for 11 yards, in two drives while splitting a backfield with second-year running back Tyjae Spears.
Spears didn't actually do a whole much this game, only recording 4 total yards, but he did have a goal-line touchdown and Titans fans should be excited for this shared backfield this season, post-Derrick Henry era.
Next we unfortunately have to talk about a less-impressive performance:
2. Loser: Malik Willis
Malik Willis consistently receives criticism, and I don't mean to bash on him, but if I had to pick a low point from this game, it'd probably be Willis' performance.
Willis did lead the team in rushing at 42 yards on only 4 carries (10.5 yards per carry), but most of those were scrambles. There's nothing wrong with scrambling in fact it's an amazing ability to have as a quarterback, but Willis often just doesn't look down field long enough to see something develop.
Willis' first reaction is to scramble, hence why he only went 5/7 on passing for 38 yards. Mason Rudolph was more productive and reliable as a passer completing 10/17 passes for 126 yards.
It is only the first preseason game but if Willis doesn't improve, he could be the team's third-string.
Lastly there was a performance that was neither a winner, nor a loser:
1. Neutral: Will Levis
Titans quarterback Will Levis had a respectable showing against the 49ers going 4 for 5 on his passes for 35 yards and a rushing touchdown, during his two drives.
It wasn't anything mind-blowing but definitely not a bad performance. He made a questionable decision by taking a silly hit, but Coach Callahan didn't seem too worried about the hit saying, "All QBs like to get that hit out of the way early, hopefully we won't see many more like it."
