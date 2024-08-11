All Titans

4 Winners, 1 Loser From Titans Preseason Opener

The Tennessee Titans walked away with some impressive play in their win over the 49ers.

Nick Cohen

Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Chance Campbell (45) reacts after a tackle for loss against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Nissan Stadium
Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Chance Campbell (45) reacts after a tackle for loss against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Nissan Stadium / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
The Tennessee Titans kicked off their NFL season with a 17-13 victory over the San Fransisco 49ers on Saturday. Like any preseason game, we saw some promising performances, and some that left something to be desired.

Here are some winners and losers from Saturday's game:

Tennessee Titans tackle JC Latha
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) takes on San Francisco 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) to give quarterback Will Levis (8) time to throw during their first preseason game of the 2024-25 season at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

6. Winner: Tennessee Titans

This win could be pinned down to a number of things; The 49ers main starters did not play, the Titans have more talented depth pieces, and even home-field advantage, but one thing that can't be discredited is that this was a needed, and promising win.

While San Fransisco's main stars weren't playing, their coaches were still coaching. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has made it to the Super Bowl twice in five years, including last year, and that brings high expectations whether it's preseason, regular season, or post-season, and no matter the opponent.

These preseason game are also important to display the talent that will hopefully step up barring any injuries throughout the season.

The Titans led in total yards: 336 to 286, 3rd down efficiency: 9/17 to 4/11, and allowed one less sack: 2 to 1.

Rookie left tackle JC Latham was impressive alongside the other Titans offensive linemen in the run game, which we'll get to further down.

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callaha
Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan calls the play during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

5. Winner: HC Brian Callahan

The Titans brought in first-year head coach Brian Callahan to help put up more points and win games. It didn't take long for Coach to win his first game wearing Titans blue and navy.

The new-look Titans score two touchdowns on their first two possessions, and then added a field goal later in the game, and this small sample size had fans taking to 'X' saying, "Can’t wait to have hope of the Titans scoring 30+ in a game again.

We shouldn't overreact too much because this is preseason after all, but the 49ers are a good team nonetheless and Callahan can shake off those first game jitters.

Tennessee Titans linebacker
Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Chance Campbell (45) reacts after a tackle for loss against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

4. Winner: Chance Campbell

Linebacker Chance Campbell is the winner of the night. A 2022 sixth round pick out of Ole Miss, Campbell ensured he made the most of his opportunity in the first game of the season.

He had five tackles and a sack, and the game-sealing interception in the 4th quarter.

It's worth noting that rookie linebacker Cedric Gray did not play in the game due to a shoulder injury, and other linebacker Luke Gifford left the game at the end of the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

Campbell's former teammate at Ole Miss and also current teammate Otis Reese IV also saw some action in the game with two tackles, but the Titans linebacker depth could be something to watch this preseason as we await the final 53-man roster and depth chart.

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollar
Tennessee Titans running backs Tony Pollard (20) and Tyjae Spears (2) run through drills during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. Winner: Tony Pollard & Tyjae Spears

The Titans running backs had a nice game against a usually-intimidating 49ers defense. Tony Pollard has received a lot of criticism over the last year or so with many people calling him overrated, but signing with the Titans is a fresh start for him.

Pollard returned to his oldself rushing 4 times for 35 yards (8.8 pards per carry), and had 2 receptions for 11 yards, in two drives while splitting a backfield with second-year running back Tyjae Spears.

Spears didn't actually do a whole much this game, only recording 4 total yards, but he did have a goal-line touchdown and Titans fans should be excited for this shared backfield this season, post-Derrick Henry era.

Next we unfortunately have to talk about a less-impressive performance:

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willi
Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) stands in the pocket against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

2. Loser: Malik Willis

Malik Willis consistently receives criticism, and I don't mean to bash on him, but if I had to pick a low point from this game, it'd probably be Willis' performance.

Willis did lead the team in rushing at 42 yards on only 4 carries (10.5 yards per carry), but most of those were scrambles. There's nothing wrong with scrambling in fact it's an amazing ability to have as a quarterback, but Willis often just doesn't look down field long enough to see something develop.

Willis' first reaction is to scramble, hence why he only went 5/7 on passing for 38 yards. Mason Rudolph was more productive and reliable as a passer completing 10/17 passes for 126 yards.

It is only the first preseason game but if Willis doesn't improve, he could be the team's third-string.

Lastly there was a performance that was neither a winner, nor a loser:

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levi
Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans Will Levis (8) during pregame warmupsat Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

1. Neutral: Will Levis

Titans quarterback Will Levis had a respectable showing against the 49ers going 4 for 5 on his passes for 35 yards and a rushing touchdown, during his two drives.

It wasn't anything mind-blowing but definitely not a bad performance. He made a questionable decision by taking a silly hit, but Coach Callahan didn't seem too worried about the hit saying, "All QBs like to get that hit out of the way early, hopefully we won't see many more like it."

