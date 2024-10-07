Titans Offense Better Than It Looks
The Tennessee Titans have struggled on offense through their first four games, but there are aspects of the unit that lead some people to believe that there can be change on the horizon.
Here's a look at the good and bad from the Titans offense so far this season:
The Good
The Titans run game looked skeptical after Derrick Henry left in free agency for the Baltimore Ravens. However, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears have held the fort down for the most part.
The Titans rank 18th in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 111.3, and the run game was a significant part of the team's Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins.
The Titans should look to run the ball more as the season rolls along.
The Bad
Quarterback Will Levis hasn't been able to fully utilize his receivers. Nobody on the team has more than 150 receiving yards or one touchdown, and a lot of that has to do with the coaching staff not getting Levis and the receivers in enough of a rhythm.
There are more reasons for this as well, including the fact that the offensive line isn't giving Levis enough time to throw.
The Titans have one of the best receiving corps in the NFL, but it hardly feels like it. The Titans should trust Levis by designing specific plays for his best receivers, especially Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins.
The Ugly
The Titans lead the NFL in turnovers, as the team has given up the ball nine times in four games. If they want to win football games, they have to take care of the football.
The primary blame for this should definitely fall on Levis's shoulders. His offensive line should protect him better and his coaching staff could draw up plays to prevent this from happening as often, but the quarterback lives and dies by the team's results.
Overall Grade: D
The Titans have shown signs of life, which takes them off of a failing grade, but by no means has this unit been good this season.
There is still time to salvage it, but if the trends from the first four games continue, people will lose their jobs.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!