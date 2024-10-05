AFC South Coach Makes Bold Titans QB Prediction
The clock may be ticking for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, and one AFC South coach seems to think his time may be running thin.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan has maintained that Levis will keep the job, but another coach win the division disagrees.
“It’s only a matter of time before Mason Rudolph takes over," the coach said, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Tennessee signed Rudolph in free agency for this exact reason. Rudolph has plenty of starting experience from his Pittsburgh Steelers days, and while he did not necessarily light it up during his six-year tenure with the club, he was still a solid backup.
Last season, Rudolph stepped in for an injured Kenny Pickett and even led the Steelers to the playoffs, throwing for 719 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 74.3 percent of his passes in four appearances and three starts.
The Titans selected Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis ultimately supplanted Ryan Tannehill under center midway through his rookie campaign and hit the ground running, throwing four touchdown passes in his first start.
However, Levis then amassed a grand total of three touchdown tosses over his final eight starts last season. He hasn't been much better in 2024, registering 604 yards, four touchdowns and a league-worst six picks through four games.
It should be noted that Levis suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and left the game after throwing just four passes against the Miami Dolphins last week.
Tennessee spent considerable money during the offseason to try and compete in the AFC South, but the Titans have gotten off to a 1-3 start heading into their Week 5 bye.
Levis' subpar play is a major reason for Tennessee's struggles.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!