Titans Should Consider Intriguing WR Trade with Packers
The Tennessee Titans are in an interesting situation as a franchise. They're not quite ready to compete and are young in a lot of ways, but they also have a lot of aging veteran stars, especially on the offensive side of the football.
DeAndre Hopkins is a big name that is currently a major piece of the Titans' offense. However, there are rumors starting to circle around his name in the trade rumor mill.
It seems very plausible that Tennessee will look to trade him before the NFL trade deadline this year.
Moving on from Hopkins would be a tough decision to make, but would bring in some decent draft value. Should they make the move to trade Hopkins, could they look to make a follow-up trade to acquire a "replacement" for him?
There seems to be a chance that Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Romeo Doubs could become available. He has been suspended for this week due to conduct detrimental to the team. If the two sides can't fix the issues, could they end up parting ways?
Should he be made available, the Titans should strongly consider pursuing him. At just 24 years old, he could be a very nice long-term piece for Will Levis.
Doubs has caught 12 passes for 169 yards so far this season. In the 2023 campaign, he racked up 59 receptions for 674 yards and eight touchdowns.
He is more than capable of being a big-time playmaker for an offense. Some signs have been shown of being talented enough to become a No. 1 wide receiver.
More than likely a mid-round pick would get the deal done if the Packers choose to move on. That price tag would be well worth it.
Tennessee has to focus on building for the future. They don't need to "rebuild" by any stretch, but they need to focus on getting into championship contention in about two years. It's simply not feasible for them to be that kind of team this year.
Hopkins being traded and replaced by Doubs would help them get younger and still remain competitive.
Obviously, the Titans may not have any interest in this idea. But, if they want to improve their long-term chances of being a contender, this would be a move to consider.
