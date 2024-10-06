Titans Defense Good, But Improvements Are Needed
The Tennessee Titans defense has been a mixed bag throughout the first four games of the season.
Here's a look at the good and bad from the Titans defense so far this season:
The Good
The Titans have done a pretty solid job at containing opposing offenses so far this season. Through four games, the Titans have allowed 243.8 yards per game, which ranks as the fewest in the NFL.
Granted, they haven't played very much competition at the quarterback position so far this season. They have faced off against Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams, who was in his first career start, 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, backup Malik Willis when the Green Bay Packers came to town and third-string quarterback Tyler Huntley against the Miami Dolphins.
However, the Titans have no control over who is under center for the opponent. They have to play whoever is in front of them, and that's exactly what they have done.
The Bad
Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has done a good job, but he has stressed the need for forcing turnovers, which the team simply hasn't done.
Through four weeks, the Titans have only had one takeaway, which came on a backwards pass fumble recovery against the Dolphins.
If the Titans want to go from good to great, they will need to force more turnovers.
The Ugly
The injuries have begun to pile up for the Titans. For the first few weeks, they were healthy, but now they have seen cornerback Chidobe Awuzie hit injured reserve with a groin injury and Jeffery Simmons missed the Dolphins game with an elbow injury.
Hopefully the bye week will allow them to heal as they go into the next portion of the season.
Overall Grade: B-
The Titans have done a commendable job so far on the defensive end of the field, but it hasn't resulted in wins. Perhaps another big play or two would have reversed one of the losses against the Bears or Jets, but the defense has kept them in three of the first four games of the season, which is why they deserve a favorable grade.
