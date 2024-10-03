One Perfect Trade That Sends Titans Star WR to Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans have been starting to be mentioned quite a bit in the NFL rumor mill. After a 1-3 start to the season, many believe that they could consider trading off some veteran talent.
One player that has been starting to receive some trade buzz is star veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins, now a 32-year-old player, would be of interest to quite a few teams. If he is made available, there has been speculation that the Kansas City Chiefs would be a potential trade suitor to give superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes yet another weapon.
That being said, what could a trade look like between the two teams? Here is one potential trade package that could work.
Tennessee Titans Receive: Skyy Moore, 2025 Third-Round Pick
Kansas City Chiefs Receive: DeAndre Hopkins
With this move, the Titans would bring back a young wide receiver who was expected to become an impact player. Moore may not have developed into being that kind of player yet, but he's also only 24 years old.
In the 34 career games he has played, Moore has caught 43 passes for 494 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps, with a change of scenery and a bigger opportunity, he could turn his career around. Tennessee would also open up more playing time for Treylon Burks.
Being able to add another third-round pick would be a valuable asset. The Titans could find a talented player with that selection to help continue their rebuild.
As for the Chiefs, it's clear why they would make the move. Giving up a player that isn't used a third-round pick to boost their chances of a third straight Super Bowl would be a no-brainer move.
So far this season, Hopkins has caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. He has put those numbers up despite inconsistent quarterback play. Alongside Mahomes, his numbers would very likely skyrocket.
Obviously, this is pure speculation and simply a suggested trade idea. But, it's one that could make sense for both parties involved.
