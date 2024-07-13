Titans O-Line Should Undergo Full Makeover
It's really hard for an NFL team to be good if they have a bad offensive line — just ask the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans had one of the league's worst offensive lines last season, which is part of the reason why the team finished 6-11 and in last place in the AFC South. Fixing and improving the offensive line was arguably general manager Ran Carthon's top priority this offseason.
Carthon was able to do just that by signing Lloyd Cushenberry III from the Denver Broncos to be the team's center for the upcoming season. Then, in the draft, the team wasted no time selecting Alabama tackle JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick. After playing right tackle in college, Latham will move to the left to protect Will Levis' blindside.
The two guards are expected to stay where they are with Peter Skoronski on the left and Daniel Brunskill on the right. However, Brunskill is entering the final year of his contract and the team could look to move on from him later in the season if he underperforms. Skoronski, last year's No. 11 overall pick, is expected to stay where he's at, and he's also expected to improve under new offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
Callahan joins the Titans and his son Brian's new coaching staff after four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, but he has nearly three decades of experience coaching in the NFL, and that should help whip the offensive line into shape during the season.
Callahan might be able to fix the team's right tackle issue, but the Titans have a few options for players who may be able to fill the need. Dillon Radunz is the incumbent starter after starting 11 games last year, but his spot is far from solidified. Nicholas Petit-Frere, a third-round pick in 2022, and Jaelyn Duncan, a sixth-round pick in 2023, could look to supplant Radunz.
The team also traded for Leroy Watson, who was with Callahan in Cleveland, to try and compete for that right tackle gig.
The Titans should look very different in the trenches for the upcoming season, but there's a lot of optimism and talent injected into it with the development of rising young players, the addition of veterans and a coach who will refuse to let this offensive line look worse than how it did before.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!