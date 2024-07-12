Titans HC Hints at Preseason Lineup
The Tennessee Titans are set to report to training camp in less than two weeks, and before you know it, they will begin to play in exhibition preseason games.
Every coach has their own unique idea on how to utilize the preseason. Some coaches will completely bench any stars or first-stringers in order to prevent any injury before the regular season. Others will utilize the reps and give their players ample time to put some live drives on tape. And some coaches, likely the majority, will find some mix in between.
For first-time head coach Brian Callahan, he has an idea on what preseason will look like for his team and how he'll operate.
"I think preseason games are important," Callahan said on The OTP. "I've learned some important lessons over the years. Last year [with the Cincinnati Bengals] we were going to play out starters, we had been a kind of slow starting team out of the gate and that was one of the things that we thought might help us playing in the preseason more ... So I believe in those guys playing some in the preseason. I think it helps you get ready for the opener so that the opener isn't the first time that you have been tackled or the first time that you have been hit at game speed."
For a team like the Titans with a new head coach, system and full-time starter at quarterback, getting these reps in the preseason will be more valuable than a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won back-to-back Super Bowls and retain the core of the squad.
If the Titans can get things off the ground during the three-game preseason, it should help them elevate their floor by the time the season starts. The top players likely won't play too much, but they do need to grow a little more comfortable in their respective systems.
The Titans begin the preseason on Saturday, August 10 when they host the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
