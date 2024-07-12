Details Emerge on Titans Deal With Jamal Adams
The Tennessee Titans are bolstering their secondary just before training camp, signing Jamal Adams to a deal to potentially be their starting strong safety.
According to NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the Titans are signing Adams to a one-year deal worth at least $1.125 million guaranteed. It remains to be seen if there are bonuses in the deal, but it appears to be a pretty affordable contract for the Titans.
Adams, 28, was cut by the Seattle Seahawks back in March after four seasons with the team. He had one year left on his four-year, $72 million deal that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL in August 2021. However, he failed to perform up to those standards with the Seahawks, which ultimately led to his release during the offseason.
Adams dealt with numerous injuries during his time with the Seahawks, including a torn labrum in 2021 and a torn quad tendon in 2022. But before he got hurt, Adams was one of the best defensive backs in the entire league.
Adams made three Pro Bowls from 2018-20 with the New York Jets and Seahawks and was selected First-team All-Pro in 2019. He made the Second-team in 2018 and 2020. That is who Adams has shown capable of becoming after being selected with the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU in 2017.
Adams came into the league with a lot of promise and he fulfilled that in his first few seasons. He could have been on pace for a Hall-of-Fame career had injuries and off-field concerns not gotten in the way. However, now he gets a fresh start with the Titans, who are in need of some safety help.
Now, Adams comes to the Titans with a chance to make an impact pretty early. He'll have the chance to compete in training camp for a starting role in the secondary, and if he can make that first team, perhaps he'll have a good enough season that could warrant a future raise in the next offseason.
