Titans WR Predicts TD vs. Former Team
The Tennessee Titans made one of the more shocking moves of the offseason when they signed wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year deal.
The move saw him leave the Jacksonville Jaguars after just one season in Duval County. In his lone season with the Jags, Ridley caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his first full season since 2020 after leaving the Atlanta Falcons for mental health reasons in 2021 and facing a year-long suspension for violating the league's anti-gambling policy in 2022.
But now, Ridley is on the Titans, where he'll play his former Jaguars teammates in Weeks 14 & 17. And Ridley is predicting that he'll find the end zone in at least one of those games.
Ridley responded to a tweet from a Jaguars fan account, claiming that he will go "f****** crazy" when he plays his former team.
Even his former teammate, linebacker Josh Hines-Allen, got in on the conversation, saying the defense won't let that happen. He also sent some love and support to Ridley, dispelling any rumors of bad blood between the Titans receiver and the Jaguars.
Ridley is expected to be the Titans top receiver this season alongside DeAndre Hopkins, who also had another 1,000-yard season for Tennessee in 2023. The pair of them are set to be Will Levis' top targets in the new offense led by Brian Callahan.
Callahan would often play three receivers together while with the Cincinnati Bengals with Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd leading the way. Now, Boyd has joined Callahan on his way to Tennessee and Ridley and Hopkins will give their best Higgins and Chase impression.
It remains to be seen who will be the one to get the bulk of the targets, but both Ridley and Hopkins are expected to have significant roles.
Players tend to get hyped and perform well when they are playing a rival or a former team, so when Ridley faces off against the Jags in December, he should have added motivation and an extra boost.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!