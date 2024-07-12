Why Titans Signing Jamal Adams Just Makes Sense
The Tennessee Titans signed one of the top remaining free agents remaining in safety Jamal Adam, filling one of their last remaining needs.
This adds some needed depth in the safety room for the Titans and with the blizing ability of Adams, the Titans fill many needs with this signing. This signing isn’t only about on-the-field fit, but also a history this Tennessee organization has built to make the Adams fit even more seamlessly.
Tennessee Titans beat reporter for A to Z Sports, Sam Phalen shared this post on X:
Jamal Adams played his best years with the Jets. In 2019 he made his one and only All-Pro team and made the Pro Bowl in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Adams in his three years with the Jets totaled 273 tackles, 12 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions in 46 games played.
New General Manager Ran Carthon’s father (Maurice Carthon) being teammates with Adams's father (George Adams) is a full-circle moment. The two as both George and Maurice were in the backfield for the Giants from 1985-1989. It is only right for the kids of former teammates to be a part of the same organization.
There is likely a familiarity with Carthon and Adams. With them both having Kevin Connor as their agent, they have possibly crossed paths before, but they definitely have gotten the full book on each other before agreeing to a signing.
For Carthon, he would know best about the current state of Adams as a player. Learning from Conner about where Adams is physically and mentally on the gridiron. Adams got the full report of what kind of team Carthon is trying to build and if he could be in a multi-year plan with Tennessee.
Between the familiarity, comfortability, and schematic fits between Adams and the Titans, it is only right that they joined together.
