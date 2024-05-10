All Titans

Titans Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Tennessee Titans added 16 undrafted free agents before rookie minicamp.

Nubyjas Wilborn

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs with the ball
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs with the ball / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans, under the leadership of their new coach Brian Callahan, are all set to start their rookie minicamp from May 10-12, featuring their 2024 NFL draft class and undrafted free-agent signings.

The team has signed 16 UDFA players, who will be joining the camp at the team facility. The list of players includes former Tennessee Volunteers running back Jamari Small and Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson.

Several of the players were rumored to be coming to Nashville, but the deals couldn't be made offical Friday's start of minic

Here's a list of the UDFA players.

WR Bryce Oliver, Youngstown State

WR Sam Schnee, Northern Iowa

TE David Martin-Robinson, Temple

TE Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Tennessee

TE Steven Stilianos, Iowa

OL Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan

OL Cole Spencer, Texas Tech

OL X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

DE Khalid Duke, Kansas State

DT Isaiah Iton, Rutgers

CB Rod Gattison, Western Carolina

DB Robert Javier, Towson

S Keaton Ellis, Penn State

K Brayden Narveson, NC State

In a move to further strengthen their team, the Titans have extended invitations to both rookies and veteran players to participate in the rookie minicamp. These players will be attending on a tryout basis, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their skills and potentially secure a spot on the team.

Rookie Tryout List

QB Mike Diliello (Austin Peay)

QB Spencer Sanders (Ole Miss)

RB Jordan Terrell (Barton)

WR Anthony Frederick (Bryant)

WR Treveyon Pratt (Morgan State)

TE Easton Dean (Iowa State)

T/G Kameron Jones (Mississippi State)

OG Isaac Erbes (South Dakota)

DL Kyon Barrs (USC)

DL Cole Godbout (Wyoming)

OLB Jordan Strachan (South Carolina)

ILB Khadry Jackson (Georgia Southern)

ILB Kane Patterson (Vanderbilt)

ILB Chris Russell (Texas A&M)

S Quinten Arello (Dartmouth)

S Irshaad Davis (Troy)

S Salvatore Lupoli (Bentley)

Veteran Tryout List

DL Caleb Sampson

OLB Shane Ray

ILB Mike Jones

CB William Jackson III

WR Edward "EJ" Hicks

Published |Modified
Nubyjas Wilborn covers the Titans for AllTitans.com. Wilborn previously worked for Newsweek as a trending sports reporter. He covered Auburn sports for AL.com, the Pittsburgh Pirates for the Post-Gazette, Atlanta Braves for the Marietta Daily Journal, and preps for the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. 