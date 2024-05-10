Titans Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans, under the leadership of their new coach Brian Callahan, are all set to start their rookie minicamp from May 10-12, featuring their 2024 NFL draft class and undrafted free-agent signings.
The team has signed 16 UDFA players, who will be joining the camp at the team facility. The list of players includes former Tennessee Volunteers running back Jamari Small and Washington Huskies running back Dillon Johnson.
Several of the players were rumored to be coming to Nashville, but the deals couldn't be made offical Friday's start of minic
Here's a list of the UDFA players.
WR Bryce Oliver, Youngstown State
WR Sam Schnee, Northern Iowa
TE David Martin-Robinson, Temple
TE Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Tennessee
TE Steven Stilianos, Iowa
OL Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan
OL Cole Spencer, Texas Tech
OL X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
DE Khalid Duke, Kansas State
DT Isaiah Iton, Rutgers
CB Rod Gattison, Western Carolina
DB Robert Javier, Towson
S Keaton Ellis, Penn State
K Brayden Narveson, NC State
In a move to further strengthen their team, the Titans have extended invitations to both rookies and veteran players to participate in the rookie minicamp. These players will be attending on a tryout basis, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their skills and potentially secure a spot on the team.
Rookie Tryout List
QB Mike Diliello (Austin Peay)
QB Spencer Sanders (Ole Miss)
RB Jordan Terrell (Barton)
WR Anthony Frederick (Bryant)
WR Treveyon Pratt (Morgan State)
TE Easton Dean (Iowa State)
T/G Kameron Jones (Mississippi State)
OG Isaac Erbes (South Dakota)
DL Kyon Barrs (USC)
DL Cole Godbout (Wyoming)
OLB Jordan Strachan (South Carolina)
ILB Khadry Jackson (Georgia Southern)
ILB Kane Patterson (Vanderbilt)
ILB Chris Russell (Texas A&M)
S Quinten Arello (Dartmouth)
S Irshaad Davis (Troy)
S Salvatore Lupoli (Bentley)
Veteran Tryout List
DL Caleb Sampson
OLB Shane Ray
ILB Mike Jones
CB William Jackson III
WR Edward "EJ" Hicks
