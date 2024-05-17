Titans DT Sees Disrespect in 2024 Schedule
NASHVILLE — Usually, the National Football League schedule unveiling is a moment of heightened anticipation for players, executives, and fans, which seemed to have a different effect on at least one Tennessee Titans defensive tackle. It appeared to have ignited a fire within him, a fire that could potentially fuel his performance on the field.
Jefferey Simmons, a pivotal player and team leader for the Titans, was straightforward in expressing his dissatisfaction with the team's schedule. His concerns were not trivial.
One of them was the lack of primetime games, with the Titans only scheduled for one. This means that, apart from a Week 4 Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins, the Titans will be playing every game in the afternoon. 14 of the Titans’ 16 games before Week 18 are scheduled for Sundays at noon CT.
In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday at 3:30 PM CT and 7:15 PM CT, while the remaining games will be played on Sunday afternoon at Noon PM CT and 3:25 PM CT. Additionally, one matchup will be played on Sunday night at 7:20 PM CT. The specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.
Another issue for him was the Titans getting an early bye game. A week 5 bye means the Titans will finish the year playing 13 consecutive weeks.
The Titans will play six games against five playoff teams from last season. They will have home games against Green Bay and Houston, as well as away games at Miami, Buffalo, Detroit, and Houston. Four out of these six games are against division winners from the 2023 season: Houston twice (AFC South), Buffalo (AFC East), and Detroit (NFC North). This is the fewest games against reigning playoff clubs for the Titans since 2020, when they had only five such games.
