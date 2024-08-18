Watch: Titans QB, WR Fight for Hard Nose TD
The Tennessee Titans are celebrating after scoring for the first time in their game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The play came with 38 seconds left in the first half when backup quarterback Mason Rudolph found wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 15-yard touchdown.
Here's a look at the play:
The Titans struggled on offense in the first half with Malik Willis under center. The Titans punted on every drive but managed just four first downs and never got into scoring territory.
However, when Rudolph took over, he led a 10-play, 78-yard drive that lasted 4:26. Big plays on the drive included a 22-yard run from running back Julian Chestnut and a pair of 15-yard passes to receivers Mason Kinsey and the aforementioned touchdown to Westbrook-Ikhine.
While the Titans are loaded at the receiver position and will struggle to crunch the roster at that spot, Westbrook-Ikhine has impressed during training camp.
"You've got to give credit to NWI," quarterback Will Levis said earlier this month. "Nick's been playing well. He's always been a guy that's on his stuff and other receivers are always looking to him to learn from and to make sure that they're on their stuff because they know Nick's gonna come in prepared every day. He's a guy that doesn't get enough credit around here in this building. [He] deserves a lot of opportunities and he got paid for a reason."
Westbrook-Ikhine, 27, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020, primarily playing on special teams as a rookie. Over the next three seasons, the former Indiana Hoosier worked his way up and is now a solid part of the offense. Westbrook-Ikhine now has 94 receptions for 1,276 yards and 10 touchdowns for his career.
Westbrook-Ikhine is now building a case to be featured more in the offense in his fourth season.
The Titans trail the Seahawks 12-7 at halftime.
