Titans vs. Seahawks Preview: QB Battle Change Up
The Tennessee Titans are fresh off a pre-season victory over the San Fransisco 49ers and are ready for their week 2 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3, but this week serves as a bit of a revenge game for new Titans safeties, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. That is, if starters were playing, which Coach Callahan revealed will not be the case this week.
So the big storyline this week? With starters sitting, the question shifted towards who will start the game at quarterback for the Titans.
Callahan did not hesitate to announce that 2nd-year quarterback Malik Willis would fulfill that duty, leading fans to believe that Willis impressed this week in camp and that he could be leading the battle for QB2 behind Will Levis.
Willis completed 5/7 of his passes for 38 yards, rushed 4 times for 42 yards, and had an 84.2 quarterback rating last week. Not particularly impressive stuff but he certainly displayed his dual-threat ability, something that could be valued highly in this year's new offense.
Who was the other candidate to start this week? Mason Rudolph. The veteran quarterback completed 10/17 of his passes for 126 yards, giving him a 82.0 quarterback rating.
Another thing we could see regarding quarterback this game is that these guys could be alternating drives rather than Willis playing the better competition in the first half of the game, and Rudolph playing guys that are tired or buried on the depth chart in the second half.
While the quarterback announcement was big news, it definitely isn't the only thing to be on the lookout for.
Titans standout linebacker from week 1, Chance Campbell is hoping to have a repeat performance and climb the depth chart. Against the 49ers he had 9 total tackles, a sack, and the game-sealing interception.
Titans reporter Jim Wyatt spoke to Coach Callahan who had this to say about Campbell, "He's done a nice job taking advantage of opportunities, in practices (and preseason game)."
"When I'm healthy it's awesome to play so however many chances I'm gonna get, I'm just gonna enjoy them," Campbell told Wyatt.
Titans fans will also hope to see another good night from the defense, including edge rusher Rashad Weaver, and defensive backs Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Tre Avery.
This may be tough though as Seahawks backup quarterback Sam Howell lit up the Chargers last week for 130 yards on 16 completions, including a touchdown.
We'll also see significant time from third-string quarterback Phillip "P.J." Walker. The former XFL star turned NFL journeyman recorded 61 passing yards, but on only 4/10 passing and no touchdowns.
The skill position players to look out for is 2nd-year running back Kenny McIntosh who rushed 8 times for 40 yards, undrafted rookie running back George Holani who ran it 6 times for 24 yards and a touchdown, and 3rd-year receiver Dareke Young who had 3 receptions for 44 yards.
The game will start August 17 at 6 PM CT and can be watched on WKRN or you can tune in on the radio on 104.5 The Zone.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!