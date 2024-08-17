One Player to Watch in Titans Second Preseason Game
The Tennessee Titans held joint practices with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of their preseason game on Saturday. With Titans head coach Brian Callahan saying the starters will not be playing, there is a lot of time for backups trying to become starters and for guys on the bubble to try and make the team.
One guy to look out for tonight, is rookie receiver Jha’Quan Jackson. Jackson was drafted in the sixth round by the Titans and he has had an impressive training camp. With the Titans missing top returning receiver Deandre Hopkins due to injury for some time now there had to be a receiver to step up and quarterback Will Levi’s has been impressed by the Tulane product.
Callahan also talked about Jackson’s versatility and what he can bring to an offense.
"He's getting better every day and I think that's all you can ask for him," Callahan said on Wednesday. "He played well in the game, had a nice punt return [and] had a really explosive play today with a 70-yard touchdown. That was a real touchdown. He needs to keep stacking those days and keep making a case for himself."
Jackson is a fun player to watch, he is 5’9 slot receiver with blazing speed. Running a 4.4-second forty-yard dash made him an exceptional deep threat at Tulane. He also has good footwork that helps him gather yards after catch.
He is currently set at the third string kickoff returner and the fifth receiver on the Titans depth chart.
Size is a limiting factor for Jackson but some players can play bigger than what they stand. The starters have had a tough week at training camp so with all the reserves playing today, Jackson will have a chance to make the second team offense standout more than it did last week in a disappointing showing.
