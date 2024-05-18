Titans Offense Ranked Among NFL's Worst
The Tennessee Titans are coming into the 2024 season with a brand new offense led by former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who is now the team's head coach.
Second-year pro Will Levis is set to quarterback the offense, and his role will play a massive part in how successful the Titans will be.
Bleacher Report ranked every offense in the NFL and slotted the Titans at No. 27, though the ranking is large in part due to the lack of time the unit has had together.
"The Titans took the right steps toward having a better offense in 2024. They added Calvin Ridley to give them a good one-two punch at receiver with DeAndre Hopkins. The offensive line should be much better with the addition of Lloyd Cushenberry III and JC Latham. Everything is going to depend on how quickly and how much Will Levis can improve in his second season," Bleacher Report writes.
Only the Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots rank below the Titans on the list. All of these teams have either a rookie or second-year quarterback apart from the Giants, who have Daniel Jones recovering from a torn ACL.
There is reason to believe the Titans can be much better than this ranking suggests. By adding Ridley and signing Tyler Boyd, they may have one of the best receiver groups in the NFL along with DeAndre Hopkins. While the team lost Derrick Henry in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens, they replaced him with Tony Pollard, who flashed some success with the Dallas Cowboys during his first four NFL seasons.
Ultimately, as good as the Titans offense looks on paper, they will have to execute on the field in order to be taken seriously.
