Is this the end of the line for Alex Ovechkin?

The Russian superstar just wrapped up his 21st season in the NHL. At the age of 40, it’s hardly a surprise that retirement rumors have been following him for the last few years. But Ovechkin has made no indication that he’s ready to call it a career, and he even suggested Thursday that he is open to playing a little longer.

Speaking to reporters during his exit interview, Ovechkin said he’s “pretty sure” the 2025-26 season won’t be his last.

“To be honest with you, I’m pretty sure it’s not my last game. I hope it’s not my last game, against Columbus,” Ovechkin said after the Capitals’ regular season concluded on the road against the Blue Jackets. “I have to make a decision to see where we’re at. The team, family... The kids are already asking me, ‘Dad, are you staying or no?’ And I tell them, ‘We’ll see.’ They’re excited. They want me to come back because they love the city, they love the team, they love the boys.”

Ultimately, there will be a multitude of factors that weigh into Ovechkin’s decision. Can Washington assemble a team that’s capable of making a playoff run, or even a Stanley Cup run, next year? After finishing the 2024-25 season as the No. 1 team in the East, the Capitals narrowly missed out on the playoffs this year. It wouldn’t take a big overhaul to put the pieces in place for a Cup run. The front office could potentially convince Ovechkin to run it back for another year or two if they can show him a solid plan to get back into contention.

Ovechkin said as much, saying that if he were to return to the Capitals, it would need to be with the expectation that the team will be competing for a Stanley Cup. He also acknowledged the possibility that he could return to Russia and play in the KHL.

But does Ovechkin have enough left in the tank to devote the offseason towards preparing his body for the gauntlet of another 82-game NHL season?

“In the summer, you have to work your ass off to get better and be in shape. When you’re 20, it’s no big thing. When you’re 40, it’s harder and harder,” Ovechkin said.

Despite his offensive production, there’s no hiding that Ovechkin has lost a step as he’s gotten up there in age. He’s scarcely a factor on defense anymore, even if he’s still good for 30-plus goals per year. As it stands, Ovechkin, already the league’s all-time leading goal scorer, needs just 71 goals to reach 1,000 in his career. If he plays two more seasons, it’s certainly within reach for him to eclipse the historic mark.

Reporters asked Ovechkin what he was hoping to hear from Capitals GM Chris Patrick when the two sit down to discuss his future this offseason. A smiling Ovechkin responded, “We want you for two more years. This is a contract. Sign it.”

Those comments certainly don’t sound like someone who’s ready to walk away from hockey, though it’s clear the situation with the Capitals would need to be the right one for Ovechkin to commit to playing another year or two.

For now, the hockey world will await Ovechkin’s decision, but the door is undoubtedly still open for him to take the ice for his 22nd season in the NHL.

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