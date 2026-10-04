After a two-game road trip, the Boston Bruins (2-1-0) return home to face the Ottawa Senators (1-0-0) at TD Garden on Monday night.

The Bruins will be looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Prior to the defeat, Boston picked up wins over the New York Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday night and Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime on Friday night to open the season.

The Senators, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their momentum after earning a season-opening win over the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.

The contest marks the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Bruins and Senators will also meet on Jan. 28 and March 4 in Ottawa as well as on March 25 in Boston.

Last season, the two met four times and Ottawa took the series 3-1. The Senators won the first meeting 7-2 on Oct. 27, 2025, the third meeting 5-3 on Nov. 13, and the final matchup 6-2 on Dec. 21.

The Bruins’ only win in the series came in the second meeting 3-2 in overtime on Nov. 6.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins:

Who: Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators

When: Monday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

TV: NESN (Boston), SN+ and TVAS (Ottawa), ESPN+ (Outside Markets)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), TSN 1200 (Ottawa)

Last Outing, Ottawa: The Senators picked up a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Last Outing, Boston: The Bruins suffered a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Dec. 21, 2025. The Senators defeated the Bruins 6-2 in Boston.

Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule/Results:

September 2026

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)

October

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets (W 4-3 OT)

3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild (L 4-1)

4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators

5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth

6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers

7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks

8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks

9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings

10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars

11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators

12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks

13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes

14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues

15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights

17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins

18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers

19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild

21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings

22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings

23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals

24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets

25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs

26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche

28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings

29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers

30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils

32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes

33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers

34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues

35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils

36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers

37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders

38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils

40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers

January 2027

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

41 Jan. 1, 3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks

42 Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets

43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres

44 Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens

45 Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings

46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes

47 Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars

48 Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers

49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning

50 Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche

51 Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights

52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth

53 Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets

54 Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators

55 Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs

February

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs

57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets

58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks

59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames

60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers

61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks

62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken

63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals

64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings

March

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers

66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators

67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins

68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken

69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens

70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins

71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames

72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers

74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators

75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres

76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators

77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals

78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

April

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres

80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning

81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs

82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres

83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers

84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.