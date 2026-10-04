How to Watch: Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins
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After a two-game road trip, the Boston Bruins (2-1-0) return home to face the Ottawa Senators (1-0-0) at TD Garden on Monday night.
The Bruins will be looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.
Prior to the defeat, Boston picked up wins over the New York Rangers 3-0 on Tuesday night and Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime on Friday night to open the season.
The Senators, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their momentum after earning a season-opening win over the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.
The contest marks the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Bruins and Senators will also meet on Jan. 28 and March 4 in Ottawa as well as on March 25 in Boston.
Last season, the two met four times and Ottawa took the series 3-1. The Senators won the first meeting 7-2 on Oct. 27, 2025, the third meeting 5-3 on Nov. 13, and the final matchup 6-2 on Dec. 21.
The Bruins’ only win in the series came in the second meeting 3-2 in overtime on Nov. 6.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins:
Who: Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators
When: Monday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
TV: NESN (Boston), SN+ and TVAS (Ottawa), ESPN+ (Outside Markets)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), TSN 1200 (Ottawa)
Last Outing, Ottawa: The Senators picked up a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Last Outing, Boston: The Bruins suffered a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Dec. 21, 2025. The Senators defeated the Bruins 6-2 in Boston.
Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule/Results:
September 2026
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)
October
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets (W 4-3 OT)
3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild (L 4-1)
4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators
5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth
6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks
8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks
9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings
10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars
11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators
12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks
13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues
15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks
November
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights
17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins
18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers
19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild
21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings
22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings
23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals
24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets
25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks
December
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings
29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers
30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils
32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers
34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues
35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils
36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders
38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers
January 2027
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
41 Jan. 1, 3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks
42 Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets
43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
44 Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
45 Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings
46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes
47 Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars
48 Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers
49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
50 Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche
51 Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights
52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth
53 Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
54 Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
55 Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
February
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks
59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames
60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers
61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks
62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken
63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings
March
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers
66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins
68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken
69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins
71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames
72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers
74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators
75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators
77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
April
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres
80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres
83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1