Sabres vs. Bruins Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3

The Boston Bruins return home with a 1-1 tie in their first-round series against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres made a furious third-period comeback to take Game 1, but the B’s held off Buffalo for a 4-2 victory in Game 2.

The series now shifts to Boston, where the Bruins were 29-11-1 at home this season as opposed to 16-16-9 on the road.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Sabres vs. Bruins in Game 3 on Thursday, April 23.

Sabres vs. Bruins Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Sabres +1.5 (-278)

Bruins -1.5 (+225)

Moneyline

Sabres -110

Bruins -110

Total

6.5 (Over +114/Under -135)

Sabres vs. Bruins Starting Goalies

Sabres: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-1, 4.19 GAA, .821 SV%)

Bruins: Jeremy Swayman (1-1, 2.54 GAA, .932 SV%)

Sabres vs. Bruins How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max, MSG-B, NESN

Sabres record: 1-1

Bruins record: 1-1

Sabres vs. Bruins Best NHL Prop Bets

Bruins Best NHL Prop Bet

Morgan Geekie Anytime Goalscorer (+205)

Morgan Geekie was a bit lucky to score on his goal in Game 2, but it all counts the same. He has now scored in both games in these playoffs after finishing the regular season with five goals in his final four games.

Geekie was a bit better at finding the back of the net at home this season than on the road, scoring 22 goals in 40 home games and 17 in 41 road contests.

I’ll keep riding Geekie to score at this 2/1 price.

Sabres vs. Bruins Prediction and Pick

The oddsmakers have this game as a pick’em, and I can understand why. The Sabres have been the much better team all season long, but the Bruins have home-ice advantage and some playoff experience on their side.

If I had to pick a side it would be the home team, but I’m going with the UNDER 6.5 for my best bet tonight. There shouldn’t have been as many goals as there were in the first two series, and I think Boston will lock things down defensively at home.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (-135)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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